Families displaced after fire rips through Whispering Lake apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKJACK, Mo - An early morning fire displaced residents at the Whispering Lake Apartments just off of Parker Road.

Fire officials received several reports of a fire around 2:17 a.m. in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive.

After battling the fire, crew members say the blaze caused heavy damage to eleven units.

According to officials, one St. Louis County Police officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after going into the burning several times to make sure everyone was out.

Authorities say the exact cause of the fire is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the families affected. No other information has been released.