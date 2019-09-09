× CrimeStoppers extends reward offer for child murder cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — After receiving numerous tips and information on four murder cases involving children under the age of 10, CrimeStoppers has extended its reward offer indefinitely.

St. Louis city officials had announced that $25,000 rewards would be available for anyone with information that could solve the recent killings.

Kayden Johnson 2, and her mother were murdered inside their home on April 30.

Jurnee Thompson, 8, was killed on August 23 after a sports event.

Eddie Hill, 10, was killed in a shooting on Friday, July 10 while he was on a porch with his family.

Kenndei Powell, 3, was killed on Sunday, June 6 while standing on the sidewalk with other family and friends.

You can call St. Louis Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.