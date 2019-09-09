Brake malfunction suspected in Special School District bus fire

Courtesy of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Maryland Heights firefighters were called to a parking lot at Dorsett and McKelvey Road Monday morning around 10:45 a.m. for a school bus fire.

The bus was operated by the Special School District and was carrying students when the bus caught fire.  The driver pulled the bus into a parking lot and got all of the students off the bus safely.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and an investigation is looking into what caused the fire.  The preliminary cause is thought to be a malfunctioning brake.

