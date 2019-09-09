Bel-Nor police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect caught on surveillance video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEL-NOR, MO - Bel-Nor police hope clear surveillance video will help put a suspected home burglar behind bars quickly.

Investigators also believe the same man could be behind several recent car break-ins.

The video is from a private surveillance camera.

Bel-Nor Police Captain Dan Clyne says it shows the man casing a Bel-Nor neighborhood moments before he broke into a home on Glen Echo Drive near UMSL.

Clyne tells us the burglar broke the glass on a back door in broad daylight about 10 a.m. Monday morning.

“It is bold. I think he`s under the assumption though that nobody`s home and is going to see him,” said Clyne.

Pamela Bass owns the home that was broken into and has lived there for years.

She was at work when her neighbor texted her after seeing someone taking a TV out of the house.

Pamela says two TVs were stolen along with three non-working cell phones and about $100 in change.

Police later recovered the TVs in a nearby vacant lot.

“You do feel violated especially when I realized that they went through my drawers and tossed things out and you`re just like they touched my stuff and I don`t know who you are,” said Pamela.

Police say the suspect had a partner driving a silver car possibly a Nissan.

Investigators believe the same man could also be part of ten recent Bel-Nor car break-ins.

Investigators point out that a suspect in surveillance video of one of the car break-ins and the home burglary suspect were both wearing satchels of some sort and have similar builds.

Pamela has a message for whoever broke into her home.

She explained, “Why do you feel that you can do something like that.”

Police also recovered a red t-shirt and remotes along with the TVs.

They believe the suspect was wearing the t-shirt in the surveillance video and that could give them DNA evidence.

Call Bel-Nor police with any information.