× Alton police investigating fatal stabbing

ALTON, IL – The Alton Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the 2400 block of LaSalle Drive. Police were summoned to the street just before 4:30 am for a home invasion.

After arriving on the scene officer encounter residents stating a man had forced his way into the home. The suspect was known to the residents in the home as a person from a previous relationship.

Following the man’s entry into the home, a fight broke out and the man was stabbed several times. He left the home and drove himself to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division and Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.