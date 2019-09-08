× Gov. Parson announces he’s running for a full-term in 2020

BOLIVAR, MO – Sunday Governor Parson announced in his hometown of Bolivar, MO that he’s running for a full term as governor in 2020.

Parson was the state’s Lt, Governor in 2018, when he ascended to the governor’s office after then-governor Eric Greitens resigned a scandal over sexual improprieties and campaign finances irregularities.

Parsons’s kicked-off campaign speaking about creating good manufacturing jobs for Missourians, quality education for students and ending abortion in the state.

Parson is the third candidate to announce running for the governor’s office. The two other candidates are the current Missouri State Auditor, Democrat Nichole Galloway, and Republican House Representative Jim Neely.