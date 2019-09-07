× Woman fatally shot, 2 wounded in multiple shootings Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police report two fatal shootings that happened after 12 a.m. Saturday.

The first homicide happened a little after 12 a.m. in the 8100 block of Scudder Road. Kinloch police officers say they they found a man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. He was approximately 20-30 years old and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Kinloch Police Department was called to the scene by Kinloch Fire Department who had responded to a vehicle fire at that location. The victim was located in a grassy area nearby. The investigation remains very active at this time.

The second fatal shooting happened at North Newstead and Lee at around 12:30 a.m. A woman was shot in the stomach and was found dead at the scene. There is no further information at this time. Police are investigating this incident.

Another shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at 4500 Maffitt. A 51-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. He is in stable condition.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., another man was hit by a bullet in his foot. Suspect information is still pending at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding these incidents.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incidents.