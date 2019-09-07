Mizzou fans for the first time are able to purchase alcohol at games

Posted 10:53 pm, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55PM, September 7, 2019

COLUMBIA, MO - A new era at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium. For the first time, fans can legally drink and purchase alcohol in the stands.

A recent decision by the southeastern conference left it up to member schools to decide if they wanted to give fans the opportunity to buy beer and wine.

The board of curators approved the move and today was the first football home game with the new plan in place.

University officials say they hope alcohol sales will curtail fans from overindulging during tailgates.

