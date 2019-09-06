Train delays ambulance from reaching child wounded in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after what appears to be an accidental shooting in Cahokia. Police are investigating how a train delayed an ambulance from getting to the scene of the shooting.

A Med-Star ambulance on the way to the shooting was stopped by a train. The company said the crew found a way around the train and was delayed three minutes in getting to the scene.

Police say they were called around 12:30 Friday morning for a shooting at a home on Andrews Drive near Marion Drive in Cahokia. Police say a four-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. First reports said the girl may have accidentally shot herself but police are not classifying as it as an accident while the investigation is underway. Neighbors who live on the street where the shooting happened are heartbroken.

"There are kids all over this neighborhood. That's kind of crazy that somebody would be injured like that. You see kids every day. That's heartbreaking for real. Kids are out here playing every day all day until the sun goes down. Man, you wake in the morning and hear news like this, no that ain't cool," said Chris Morton, who lives on Andrews Drive.

Cahokia police are not releasing the four-year-old girl's name but said she underwent surgery and is in critical condition at a St. Louis hospital. Investigators say a handgun was used in the shooting and an adult was in the home at the time. No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.