Stanley Cup pays a visit to Spirit of St. Louis Air Show

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - It’s air show weekend! The air show opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. There is plenty to see in the sky but there is still a lot to check out on the ground.

There will be a STEM expo with demonstrations and activities from Boeing, the Navy, and Ameren, just to name a few.

There is a lot of St. Louis pride here at the show. One of the pilots for the Blue Angels is a huge Blues fan. This morning, they brought the Stanley Cup to the tarmac and placed it in the cockpit of the #7 jet. The pilots travel to several dozen air shows a year but the Gateway City is a special place for them as they spend the weekend here as a team.

“We don’t get to the Midwest that often but when we do it’s very special since we always get a warm reception; so we love St. Louis," said Captain Eric Doyle, flight commander.

"To get all these planes in the air, though, it takes a ... team effort. We get to fly them in the air but to see what happens on the ground is truly inspirational.”

With aviation, weather plays a huge role. Luckily, Saturday looks great with plenty of sunshine. With this weather, they can do what they call a high show. With clear air in place, more maneuvers are possible so they can do more loops and roles.

Remember to bring your earplugs, or noise-canceling headphones, sunscreen, and water.

