St. Louis officer charged in gas station assault

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer was charged with assault Friday after an altercation with a customer at a gas station was caught on camera.

The incident unfolded on the morning of August 8 at the Crown Food Mart Gas Station at Vandeventer and Dr. Martin Luther King in north St. Louis.

In the video, a customer starts a conversation with an off-duty, plainclothes officer, identified as Brandin Neil. The situation quickly escalates and turns physical. The conflict was caught on multiple surveillance cameras.

There is no audio on the surveillance video.

The video shows that after the first heated exchange, the customer reaches around Officer Neil to pay for a drink.

The officer then pulls out his Taser and handcuffs and begins striking the man with the cuffs, allegedly ordering the customer to put his hands up.

The customer refuses to comply with Neil’s attempts to handcuff him and another scuffle ensures. The man winds up on top of Neil.

Other officers then arrive and the man quickly puts his arms up and surrenders.

According to police, witness statements and the video corroborated the customer’s side of things.

Following an internal investigation, Officer Neil was charged with third-degree assault. The customer was not charged. A summons was issued for Neil’s arrest on Friday.