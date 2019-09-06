St. Louis Art Fair to showcase handbags of stainless steel mesh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - It will be a busy weekend in downtown Clayton. Workers are putting the final touches on preparations for the 26th annual St. Louis Art Fair.

This year it will feature 181 artists from all over the world. There are also three performance stages along with street performers. Food, wine, and beer garden will be available.

Metal Artist' Lukasz and Bozenna Bogucki told FOX 2, "We design and make handbags of stainless steel mesh. It is most beautiful material, highly industrial and rarely seen, mostly hidden deep down in the filtering systems. We are very proud to bring it to daylight so everyone can see and appreciate it".

The fair runs from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday

For more information visit: saintlouisartfair.com