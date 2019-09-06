St. Louis Art Fair returns to downtown Clayton this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis Art Fair makes its return to downtown Clayton this weekend! It’s a three-day festival of original art from across the country and as far away as Vancouver, Canada.

This year, the 26th Annual St. Louis Art Fair features a field of first-timers and returning artists bringing their original art to town for the festival.

Each year, up to 1,200 artists submit to be included in the prestigious art fair. From there, judges and organizers whittle the list down to 180 artist vendors, who are invited to showcase their creations.

It’s a collection of sculptures, paintings, mixed media, and more on display in downtown Clayton.

The three days of music, food, art, and entertainment has become a big draw for Clayton bringing 130,000 people to downtown over the three days.

The fair runs Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.