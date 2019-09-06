Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo this weekend in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.- The 2019 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, presented by Boeing, marks the first-ever appearance of the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Red Arrows jet demonstration team.

The air show kicks off at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport, on Sept, 7-8, will also feature the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, Skip Stewart and his Pitts biplane, the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and numerous other flying and on-ground demonstrations.

The STEM Expo highlights the science, technology, engineering and math initiatives of academic, business and not-for-profit institutions in the St. Louis area and inspires youth to pursue these important areas. Local area students will make their way through the expo participating in a variety of activities.

Gates are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.