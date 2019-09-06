SLU student remains hospitalized following hit ‘n run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS - St. Louis police are looking for a suspect who they say struck a St. Louis University student at the intersection of Grand and Laclede on Thursday evening and then took off from the scene.

The family of Stephanie Grant said she serious injuries and is recovering in the hospital.

Family members said Grant, a biomedical engineering student, suffered a broken eye socket, a broken nose, a broken leg, and a spinal fracture among other injuries. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Grant's medical expenses.

Police said they first tried to pull the driver of the stolen Nisson Pathfinder over near Grand and Park because the vehicle was registered as stolen. Officers said the driver sped off when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, so they disengaged but continued to follow the car.

When police arrived at the intersection of Grand and Laclede, they located Grant, who'd already been struck by the car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact St. Louis police at 314-444-2500.