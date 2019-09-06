Seventh annual Taste of Ferguson provides a way to give back to Ferguson youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - Over a thousand people will be flocking to Ferguson this weekend for the 7th annual Taste of Ferguson. It is a way to give back through scholarship money for Ferguson youth with food, drinks, music, and a family atmosphere!

"We've brought in new businesses especially after the unrest when they were afraid to come to Ferguson. We've actually had restaurants participate in this event and now open locations here in Ferguson," said co-founder Linda Lipka.

All of the proceeds go to scholarships for north St. Louis County youth through Angels At Work, an organization formed to honor two children taken too soon.

"My portion for the Samantha Lipka Scholarship Fund goes to public education, the Robbie McGartland Scholarship Fund goes to parochial education,” Lipka said.

There will be over 25 restaurants competing for a $1,000 cash prize per category. Guests will vote for their favorites in BBQ, International, Chicken, Dessert, Pizza, and Vegetarian, which is new this year. The new owners of the Cork Wine Bar, Austin Hamblin and Michelle Allender, will be providing a vegetarian option.

“It’s a Cuban black bean dip, but it will have goat cheese and pico de gallo on top,” Allender said.

Hamblin will be making Arepas, a Hispanic small sandwich which will be stuffed with pulled chicken.

The Taste of Ferguson is this Sunday, September 8, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m/ at Savoy Banquet Center in Ferguson, MO. $30 in advance / $35 at the door. For more information, visit www.tasteinferguson.com.

