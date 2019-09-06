× Motorcyclist killed in crash along St. Louis Riverfront

T. LOUIS – A motorcyclist dies in a crash along the St. Louis Riverfront Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue.

According to police, the man was thrown from his bike after colliding with another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

KPLR11 will update this story as new information becomes available.