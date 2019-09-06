× IDOT to close portions of SB I-255 in the Metro East

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A portion of southbound Interstate 255 will be closed throughout the weekend.

The lanes will close from Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 64 starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. During the closure, a posted detour will direct drivers to take southbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Interstate 64 to return to southbound Interstate 255.

While the lanes are closed, IDOT workers will be making necessary bridge repairs.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

