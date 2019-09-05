× UPDATE: Shiloh police say threat at school tied to altercation

SHILOH, Ill. — Shiloh police were at Whiteside Middle School Thursday morning after being notified of a possible threat posted to social media.

According to police, the staff at Whiteside School District 115 alerted law enforcement to the threat around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators ultimately determined that no threat had ever been made against Whiteside Middle School. Instead, an altercation between two juveniles took place on school grounds on the evening of Tuesday, September 3. During that altercation, a threat was made toward a juvenile that was conflated on social media and treated as a threat against the school.

Police identified the juvenile who made the threat and took that individual into custody at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s unclear if the juvenile will face charges.