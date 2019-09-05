The Stanley Cup visits the Gateway Arch, rides tram to the top

ST. LOUIS, MO – This summer, the Stanley Cup has been to five countries across three continents celebrating with the NHL Champion St. Louis Blues players and coaches. But on Thursday, the symbol of hard work and success made its way to the symbol of St. Louis, the Gateway Arch itself.

Waking up to the sun rising by the Gateway Arch. As much of a tradition as the @StLouisBlues

Morning St Louis! #StanleyCup @HockeyHallFame @NHL pic.twitter.com/Q0LupVOFrg — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) September 5, 2019

And yes, it road the tram, climbing the 63-story high monument designed by architect Eero Saarinen and taking in the view of the city from the top.

It’s been a busy week for the Stanley Cup since returning to St. Louis. This week alone it has been to the St. Louis Zoo, the Delmar Loop, visited kids at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center, and made an appearance at the Rob Thomas concert at Stifel Theatre.