SWAT unit responds to Pevely apartment complex

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Police have been on the scene of an incident in Pevely for several hours.

Police were on scene at the Pevely Pointe Apartments on Thursday evening. The fire department and first responders were also at the scene.

People who live inside the apartment complex said they had received little information but saw officers had been standing outside the door of one specific apartment for some time. Police have not released details on any injuries.

Around 10:40 p.m., a man and woman were taken from one unit in restraints but it's not clear how they were involved.

The situation appeared to be resolved before 11 p.m., as SWAT members cleared the area shortly after the man and woman were removed from the apartment.

It's unclear if police evacuated any of the other residents but they were limiting access to and from the complex.

This is a developing story and FOX 2 is waiting to learn information from police about the incident.