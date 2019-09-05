Pair charged for shooting at St. Louis County police, leading officers on chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men Thursday for allegedly firing upon a county officer and leading them on a pursuit.

The incident took place Tuesday just after 8 p.m. in the area of Medford and Nemnich in north St. Louis County. An officer noticed a vehicle with improper plates and pulled the car over.

When the officer attempted to exit his vehicle, he saw the passenger hang out of the window and point something at him. The officer saw a muzzle flash and heard two gunshots. The suspect vehicle then sped away.

The suspects led police on a chase for about 15 minutes. Two officers crashed into one another during the pursuit.

The suspects’ vehicle became disabled and eventually stopped near Vorhos and Landseer. The two men in the car resisted multiple officers in a physical struggle before being subdued and arrested.

The driver of the car, 27-year-old Matthew Higgins, was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest for a felony. The passenger, 42-year-old Kenneth Bell, was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest for a felony.

Both men are being held at St. Louis County Jail on $150,000 bond each.