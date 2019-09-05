Mercy St. Louis Hospital hosts blood drive to fight pediatric cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Every day across the globe, nearly 700 children and teens are diagnosed with a type of childhood cancer. That's more than 250,000 children a year worldwide. So September is set aside for Childhood Cancer Awareness month so more people can understand what these families are facing and hopefully raise awareness and money to help fight these deadly diseases.

Mercy St. Louis Hospital in Creve Coeur is hosting a blood drive all next week from Monday through Friday. They are the only local hospital with their own blood donor services, which means that donations which are made here will help patients here in the St. Louis area.

Last year, 329 people donated during the Childhood Cancer Awareness blood drive, and they hope to beat that number this year. If you want more information, you can call 314-251-4483 or check them out at mercy.net/STLBloodDonor.