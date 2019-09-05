Man shot and killed by St. Louis police officer during struggle over gun, chief says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis police officer fatally shot a man during a struggle Thursday morning after the man resisted arrest, then tried to reach for a gun, Police Chief John Hayden said.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Garfield and Vandeventer in the Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood. Officers were patrolling that neighborhood known for drug activity, police say.

According to authorities, one officer approached a car and found the driver had marijuana on his lap. Chief Hayden says the officer tried to get the driver out of the vehicle. A struggle then ensued.

Police say the officer attempted to use a taser, which was unsuccessful. The officer sees the suspect reaching to retrieve a gun from his pocket. One-shot was fired and hit the suspect in the chest, according to police. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say a 7-year-old child was in the car at the time of the scuffle. The child jumped out of the car and ran to her mother during the incident. That child was unharmed.

A loaded revolver was found at the scene and taken into evidence.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but we are told the officer who killed the man is 28-years-old with four years of service. Meanwhile, the other officer is 24 -years- old with two years of service.

Police confirm no officers were injured.