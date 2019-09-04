St. Louis Zoo sea lion gets special visit from the Stanley Cup

FOREST PARK – It was a big day at Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound at the Saint Louis Zoo. Roby the California sea lion, is a huge St. Louis Blues fan. On Wednesday, Louie, the St. Louis Blues Mascot, brought the <span class=”_5afx”><span class=”_58cm”>StanleyCup</span></span> to meet his buddy Roby and thank him for his support. Roby even got to have some squid and fish from the Cup!

For more Roby videos, visit: <a href=”http://stlzoo.org/blues?fbclid=IwAR2mnS80xEwgzjoAMOBP8ElNydv0LdjpAR-GuLLr8ArAI-_lSwPSUL3Fr50″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener nofollow”>stlzoo.org/blues</a>

Roby, meet Stanley – “Ice Stanley,” that is. Here at the Saint Louis Zoo, we aren’t singing the blues—we’re singing Gloria! We have loved cheering on @LouieSTLBlues and the @StLouisBlues this season! #StanleyCupChampions #PlayGloria pic.twitter.com/KaAkxceqUq — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) June 15, 2019