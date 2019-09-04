St. Louis corrections officer indicted in federal drug conspiracy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 26-year-old employee of the St. Louis Department of Corrections was indicted Wednesday as part of a federal drug conspiracy.

According to federal prosecutors, Teneisha Moore was assigned to the Medium Security Institute, more commonly known as the St. Louis Workhouse.

Federal authorities executed a search of Moore’s home, located in the 4600 block of Farlin Avenue, on September 4.

During the search, law enforcement recovered four ounces of a suspected fentanyl and heroin mixture; 57 grams of suspected marijuana; suspected ecstasy; a pistol; a rifle; a high-capacity, drum-style magazine; 15 grams of suspected heroin; and two balloons filled with a suspected mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Moore was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of aiding and abetting the possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Six other people have been indicted in connection with the drug conspiracy: