SSM Health Medical Minute – Keeping kids safe from fall sports injuries

ST. LOUIS - Common sports injuries can occur once the fall season of sports begins. SSM Health orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ryan Pomayzl at SSM Health DePaul Hospital says common injuries are fractures, sprains, strains, dislocations and injuries to the teeth, ankles, and knees.

Parents and coaches should take pause if they hear complains of pain, notice limping, or redness or swelling as symptoms that an injury has occurred. If you notice an injury, pushing through the pain can actually make the problem worse.

The sooner a sports medicine specialist can evaluate what is going on, the greater the chance of a favorable outcome. The SSM Health Sports Medicine has 10 locations in the St. Louis Area.

To learn more about sports injuries and treatments, click here, or call the SSM Health Sports Medicine Concierge Line 833-776-7767.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​