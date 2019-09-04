Police investigate shooting in Bevo Mill neighborhood that left two injured

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a shooting in south St. Louis City.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Varrelmann Ave just before 5:30 a.m. Two victims, both adult males, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was shot in the stomach, and the second victim was shot in the foot. Both were conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

