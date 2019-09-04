Masked man leaving vintage TVs on doorsteps may have been found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - Police believe they have identified the masked person leaving vintage TVs on porches throughout Glen Allen, Virginia.

The search warrants for the suspect's home are detailed, involving an abandoned building in Goochland, and a TV drop-off at Deep Run High.

In the overnight hours on August 11th, a suspect dubbed "TV Head" made his rounds, dropping off more than fifty old TVs on random porches in Glen Allen.

"It seems like a practical joke kind of thing, but I’m surprised it would happen here, though," Harry McIvor told WTVR.

"I probably would get a slight chuckle. Like, what is this thing doing here? Then throw it in the truck and take it to the dump, “ Mclvor said.

He lives down the street from the home where sources told WTVR more than half a dozen officers, including a detective, searched around 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The warrant states that the 19-year-old suspect could face three charges: dumping trash, trespassing, and felony wearing a mask in public.

Court documents show both the young man and his sister were caught dropping TVs on the sidewalk of Deep Run High and spray-painting "Thenior" on them, which, she confessed to police, is ‘senior’ pronounced with a lisp.

Court documents also reveal the teen was caught by Goochland deputies around a recently burglarized building.

Moreover, more than 30 TVs had been stashed inside an old abandoned building being demolished. The young man has not been arrested yet.