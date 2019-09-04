Local mother collecting items to drive down to victims of Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - A local mother is collecting donations to be dropped off with victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Jessica Shackelford said she is collecting donations and will drive the trailer full of items to a drop-off point in Florida.

Shackelford said she and her family have spent vacations in the Bahamas and they hate to see what the people there are going through right now.

She is collecting the following items:

-Water

-First aid kits

-Kitchen supplies: cleaners, towels, mops

-Paper products

-Baby supplies: diapers, wipe cloths, and blankets

-Cooking supplies: can openers, paper plates, eating utensils

-Clothes for all ages and sizes

-Shoes (all sizes)

-Undergarments

-Bathroom items: toiletries, soaps, shampoo

-Camping gear: flashlights, tents, portable stoves

Shackelford can be reached at jbka7937@gmail.com. She plans to drive the items down with her father around September 28.