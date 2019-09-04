Eureka High School students briefly evacuated after false alarm

EUREKA, Mo. – Police say that a false alarm triggered a school lockdown this morning. Several Eureka High School students were evacuated as officers checked the building.

A statement the Rockwood School District says:

Late this morning at Eureka High School we experienced a false intruder alert.

After a pre-recorded announcement went out over the intercom, students and staff responded appropriately, according to their training and protocol. People in classrooms sheltered in place and those in common areas evacuated the building.

School resource officers in the building responded along with law enforcement officers from Eureka Police and other jurisdictions. After a thorough investigation by law enforcement officers, it was determined that there was no intruder; it was a false alarm caused by a technological malfunction. Rockwood administrators are working with district technology and facilities personnel to determine what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.

Please know that Eureka High students and staff responded appropriately under the circumstances and we are proud of how students and staff conducted themselves during this uncertain time.

Teachers, extra counselors and adults will be at school Thursday to come to the aid of students who are in need of support. The district’s employee assistance program has been activated for staff members.

We are sorry and saddened your children had to experience this. We know it was frightening for our students and staff. Eureka High and Rockwood administrators are working to determine what happened and make sure that it doesn’t happen again in the future.