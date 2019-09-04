× Blues hockey themed restaurant proposed for St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS, MO – Travelers in Terminal 2 may soon have a new St. Louis Blues hockey-themed restaurant to visit at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The hockey eatery is part of a proposed food and beverage contract extension with HMSHost.

The St. Louis Airport Commission gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a three-year extension with HMSHost that calls for new and refreshed restaurant concepts and additional guaranteed revenue to the Airport. The extension would begin in January 2020. The agreement now awaits final approval by the City of St. Louis.

HMSHost has proposed to build a new St. Louis Blues themed restaurant, the Blue Note Bar and Grill, to replace the Chili’s in Terminal 2. The St. Louis Blues are the defending NHL Champions and are hosting the NHL All-Star Game in January 2020.

In addition, HMSHost will also bring a new concept to Terminal 1’s C Concourse and upgrades and refurbishments other spots. HMSHost and its partners currently operate a mix of restaurants at STL ranging from national concepts like Chili’s, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, and Baskin Robbins, to local concepts like the Pasta House, Mike Shannon’s Grill, Schlafly Bar & Grill, and STL Brewmasters Tap Room.