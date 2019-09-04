Angels in America plays The Rep for first time, inspires new art in The Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Tony Kushner’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Angels in America: Parts One and Two” arrives on the stage of the Repertory Theatre St. Louis this week for the first time. The AIDS epidemic is the flashpoint in n this look at American culture, myths, and spirituality.

The Rep will present both parts of Angels in America in a rotating schedule throughout the run. That will include special marathon days with both parts performed back-to-back.

To celebrate the opening of Angels in America, acclaimed artist Cbabi Bayoc has been commissioned by the theater to create an angel wing mural on the wall at Urban Chestnut in the Grove neighborhood. Murals of angel wings have become instant landmarks in cities where people gather to have their pictures taken with the wall art.

The mural will highlight the themes of the play, including transformation, embracing your identity, and community healing. It will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019.