× Yadier Molina named National League Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS – Catcher Yadier Molina was named the W.B. Mason National League Player of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Molina, a nine-time All-Star, claimed his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is the first Cardinals player to take home weekly honors since his teammate Matt Carpenter for the period ending August 6, 2018.

In six games played, Molina posted a slash line of .579/.636/1.368 with seven runs scored, 11 hits, three doubles, four home runs, eight RBI, and 26 total bases.

Molina began the week with multiple hits in four consecutive games from August 26-31.

He finished the week first in batting average and slugging percentage; second in home runs, total bases, and on-base percentage; and tied for second in extra-base hits (7).

In honor of being named National League Player of the Week, Molina will receive a specially engraved watch courtesy of Artinian.

Pitcher Justin Verlander was named the American League Player of the Week for the same period.