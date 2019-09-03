× St. Louis Aquarium acquires river otters from Florida conservation group

ST. LOUIS – A family of adorable North American river otters is relocating from Florida to St. Louis as guests of the new aquarium.

The St. Louis Aquarium made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.

The otters were born last December at wildlife sanctuary Flamingo Gardens in Florida.

The St. Louis Aquarium is scheduled to open in December. The $187 million family entertainment facility will feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.