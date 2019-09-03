SLPS Board of Education to hold meeting about community safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Board of Education for the St. Louis Public Schools will hold a special meeting Thursday at Vashon High School. The meeting will focus on community safety and start at 6pm. Board President Dorothy Rohde-Collins said she and other board members want to hear from anyone in the public who can offer solutions.

The Board of Education of the City of St. Louis invites you to a Special Board Work Session on Community Safety on Thursday, September 5 at Vashon High School (3035 Cass Avenue 63106) from 6-9p.m. Child care will be available. View Facebook event here: https://t.co/jyQlY60dOp — SLPS INFO (@SLPS_INFO) September 3, 2019

“Somebody out there has an idea of something that will work, something that will help and something that will support students,” said Rohde-Collins. “This is an opportunity on Thursday for those people to show up and tell us more about their ideas.”

The meeting will start at 6pm. Each speaker will be given 3 minutes to speak directly to the board. Rohde-Collins said the board will stay as long as it takes for everyone to be heard. She said community violence that takes the life of any students is troubling. She said, “I think the board feels that it’s a state of emergency and we’re looking for a way to support those families.”

Childcare will be provided at Thursday’s meeting and counselors will also be on hand for anyone struggling over the amount of violence around them.

One program that’s already started this year is the Neighborhood Net program run by Better Family Life. The agency helps place volunteers at school bus stops in high-crime areas to help students stay safe. Program organizers say everyone wants to see things turn around and the Neighborhood Net is a strong step in the right direction.

Sean Hughes is a Neighborhood Net volunteer and believes anyone who wants St. Louis children to succeed will find a way to volunteer. He said, “We want them to have the best, clear runway to go to school to get an education, college degree, try living life just like we all want to do.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer should call Better Family Life at 314-381-8200