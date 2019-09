× Repairs to Clark Bridge beginning next week

ALTON, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation will close one lane of Clark Bridge in each direction next week for bridge repairs.

The work is scheduled to start Monday, September 9, weather permitting.

The repairs are expected to be completed by mid-November.

Commuters may experience delays on the bridge and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Keeley & Sons, Inc. of East St. Louis is the contractor for the project.