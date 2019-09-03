× Police investigating stabbing in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Police are actively investigating an assault in rural St. Charles County. It happened in the area of Ridgecrest Lane near Eisenbath Road. A female victim was stabbed with a pocket knife by a suspect, described as a white man with brown hair in his mid-30s.

The suspect was last seen driving a damaged, white Ford F-150 with a missing bumper. Police have a partial plate with the letter “L”. Please avoid the area while this investigation continues.