Metro Transit to roll out new routes, look by month’s end

ST. LOUIS - Jessica Mefford-Miller, executive director of Metro Transit, says they are about to make big changes. As part of the Metro Reimagined project, Mefford-Miller says they are treating transit more like a business rather than a large government entity.

“What my team and I have been focused on is creating a system and designing and operating in a such a way we are totally focused on the customer experience,” she explains.

For the last year, Metro has asked customers what they want. It's part of their 2-year overhaul plan. On September 30, 2019, all Missouri Metro bus routes will change. They say customers wanted it and routes haven’t changed in ten years.

“September 30th also marks the launching of the new branding of Metro Transit. You'll see a new logo, signage, uniforms that we will roll out over a period of time. Even our buses and trains over time are going to have a new appearance.”

Last month, Metro announced a new public safety leadership team. Stephen Berry is the new General Manger. Kevin Scott resigned as Ballwin police chief to be the new Director of Security. Vernon Summer is the Manager of Contract Security. They start next week.

Mefford-Miller explains, “I’m delighted with the progress we've made in security. We're seeing results in customer feedback and in numbers with crime and law enforcement looks very good. So, I’m optimistic about the future moving forward.”

Metro is backing up the safety team with new police contracts in the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Clair County, IL. Plus, securing a new contract security team.

Next year, Illinois bus routes will change and you will even see electric busses.