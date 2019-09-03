ST. LOUIS - We've been celebrating KPLR 11's diamond anniversary all year long with a monthly giveaway! Each month, we announce a new item along with our partner, Lordo's Diamonds in Ladue! Our September giveaway are these 18-carat white-gold blue topaz earrings, surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds, valued at $1,000.
KPLR’s diamond anniversary giveaway for September: 18-carat white-gold earrings
-
Win Blue Topaz Earrings Surrounded by Diamonds!
-
Lordo’s giving away diamond earrings in July for KPLR 11’s diamond anniversary!
-
Woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond while learning how to find diamonds
-
Vacationing teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
-
New York Jets player Le’Veon Bell’s girlfriends allegedly stole $520,000 worth of jewelry from him, police say
-
-
Raising money for important mission of CHAMP service dogs
-
5th annual ‘Ferguson Unity Weekend’ kicks off Friday
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Elijah Mullins
-
Why STEM job growth is crucial to America’s success
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Daniel Indelicato
-
-
Proud to Serve: Monroe Yancie has taught over 4,000 EMS students
-
St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase – ‘Road to the Pros’
-
Company will pay $1,000 to binge-watch 60 episodes of ‘Friends’