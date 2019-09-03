Gov. Parson meets with Missouri Black Caucus to discuss gun violence and children murdered in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Members of Missouri’s Black Caucus sat down with Governor Mike Parson Tuesday to discuss gun violence and children being murdered in the greater St. Louis metro area.

The governor stood firm and continued to reject bringing up the issue requested by the Black Caucus at next week’s special session. The governor said it’s not the right avenue.

Black Caucus members want legislation that will allow cities like St. Louis to pass their own laws concerning guns to cut down on violence.

“Yes, we want to address this issue today we have children dying today,” said State Rep. LaKeySha Frazier-Bosley (St. Louis).

Three members of the Black Caucus—two from Kansas City and one from St. Louis—met for nearly half-an-hour behind closed doors with the governor. They ultimately left frustrated.

They’re worried about the 14 children who’ve been killed in St. Louis.

The members said they understand Parson’s position, that even though he’s the top Republican in the state and both houses are controlled by Republicans, it’s unlikely lawmakers would approve allowing cities to decide their own gun laws.

“The governor is concerned that there are people in his state who will do what they can to protect the Second Amendment right and will back that to the hilt,” said State Rep. Richard Brown (Kansas City).

Frazier-Bosley added: “We want to have action right now but we need to understand we are a super minority and we are a minority in the super minority.”

The three members of the Black Caucus said the governor talked about creating better-paying jobs in communities where so many people and children are being killed, that the governor believes that could help deter people from violence. In the past, Parson has also talked about possibly getting help from the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and churches in St. Louis to prevent violence.