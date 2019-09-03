Gondolas being attached to St. Louis Wheel at Union Station

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Wheel is one step closer to taking a spin, as crews began attaching the gondolas to the city’s new attraction.

The skyline near 20th and Market streets in downtown St. Louis has a new look as of Tuesday. Forty-two gondolas are slowly and methodically being attached to the 200-foot tall ride at Union Station.

The climate-controlled gondolas will accommodate eight people. A special glass-bottom VIP gondola will also be installed.

The wheel is installed with 1.6 million LED lights.

It’s expected to open by October.

