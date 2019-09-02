Stanley Cup makes surprise visit to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital on Labor Day

ST. LOUIS – The Stanley Cup made a surprise visit to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, and it was certainly a welcomed visitor.

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong, the coaching staff along with their wives and families surprised patients and their families Monday morning. They brought the Stanley Cup, Blues rally towels and Stanley Cup Build-A-Bears to hand out.

According to SSM Health spokesperson, “the Stanley-sized surprise brought smiles and even a few tears to patients and their families faces”.