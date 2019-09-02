St. Louisans turn out for parades, arts and festivals for Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some folks who had Labor Day off decided to put their free time to good use and explore some cultural activities around St. Louis.

The Saint Nicholas Greek Festival in Central West End immersed folks in the food and fun of Greek culture.

Volunteers say they didn’t labor over a barbecue pit on Labor Day in the name of a good cause.

Meanwhile, over at the Missouri Botanical Garden, thousands came out for the annual Japanese festival.

From the artwork to the dress and entertainment, folks were soaking it all in along with the sunshine.