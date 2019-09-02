Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK HILLS, MO - Painting a picture of positivity to inspire students - Navigating the halls of middle school can be tough. With the new school year in full swing, a local artist is hoping to spread inspiration.

Local artist Brandon Warren said each mural is simple, but it is painting a picture of positivity.

"I went to school here. I think anytime you have the ability to do something to help someone, you should," said Warren.

Warren is not at Central Middle to reminisce, he is here to give back.

"Middle school years seemed the hardest because you didn't really know who you were. I think it's nice to come to school and not feel like it's a sterile environment with fluorescent lights and cinder block hallways, said Warren.

Warren is spreading positivity through paint, creating murals on lockers to inspire students

"I think it gives them something to be proud of," said Warren.

Each locker is hand-painted and the project took about a week to complete. The murals are only on the lockers for now, but Principal Greg Noble said he has big plans for the future.

"We thought we would make two or three changes a year, try to slowly breathe new life into the building," said Principal Noble.

Each locker is unique and features books students will read throughout the year.

"Anytime there is art, it can raise spirits, make you smile when you don't want to, it can catch your eye, so when students walk down the hallway now it's a focal point now, that didn't use to be the case," said Principal Noble.

Dillion Remshardt teaches reading at Central Middle.

"It's the basis of everything, no matter what career you go into, you have to be able to read at least a little bit," said Remshardt.

He said the artwork helps students feel at home.

They are proud of it. It makes the kids happy and that's what it's all about," said Remshardt.