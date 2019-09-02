Navy Week is being celebrated at the Soldier’s Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's Navy Week! Sailors from the United States' oldest warship are in St. Louis to kick off the festivities.

Crew members dressed in historic uniforms and shared information about the USS Constitution at the Soldier's Memorial Monday.

The original inter-woven Oak planks still make up the ship's hull.

The 221-year old sailing vessel is still seaworthy and open to visitors in its homeport of Boston.

It's the oldest commissioned warship still afloat and known by its famous nickname, “Old Ironsides".

“It`s a great testament to what those people who designed the ship were going for, something that would be sturdy, something that would be fast, something that could carry a lot of guns. I`m not sure anybody thought the Constitution would still be here in 2019, back then. What`s great is you just need to remember: America still thinks it`s a priority,” said Seaman Young.

The City of St. Louis will officially recognize Navy Week with a proclamation ceremony at the Soldier's Memorial Wednesday morning at 9:45 am.