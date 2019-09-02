MoDOT using new technology aimed at stopped wrong-way drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, MO - MoDOT is testing new wrong-way reflective arrows at 6 different highway on-ramps. The solar-powered arrows appear blue to drivers heading the right direction and turn red from the wrong direction.

MoDOT said each arrow costs about $4,000. They have already been tested in parts of Texas and Tennessee. Currently, MoDOT is testing the arrows at 70 and Broadway, 70 and Natural Bridge, 70 and Route Z, 70 EB and WB at Cypress and 70 at Jennings Station.

MoDOT said in addition to the new reflective arrow’s drivers will also notice plenty of additional "wrong way signs" on interstate ramps, especially along 70, 170 and parts of 55.