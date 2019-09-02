Highway patrol trooper rear-ended on I-55
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper was rear-ended on I-55 Monday evening. The trooper was answering a call when his vehicle was struck in the middle lane of I-55 northbound just south of I-270.
A spokesperson for the highway patrol tells Fox 2/News 11, that the accident involved a distracted driver who was driving on a revoked license.
The trooper sustained minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, the driver refused treatment at the scene.
Charges are pending.
38.618560 -90.190767