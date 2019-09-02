× Highway patrol trooper rear-ended on I-55

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper was rear-ended on I-55 Monday evening. The trooper was answering a call when his vehicle was struck in the middle lane of I-55 northbound just south of I-270.

A spokesperson for the highway patrol tells Fox 2/News 11, that the accident involved a distracted driver who was driving on a revoked license.

The trooper sustained minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, the driver refused treatment at the scene.

Charges are pending.