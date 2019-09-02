Gun battle forces EMS crew to take cover in North City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Medic Unit found itself under fire while responding to a medical call on the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue. Monday night. St. Louis Fire Department officials said the medics heard gunfire as they were assessing a patient in the back of their medic unit. The medics took cover and heard approximately 30 gunshots fired.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but the department finds the number of gunshots fired on St. Louis streets to be alarming.

“We’re just here trying to do our jobs and we don’t want to get caught in the middle of gunfights,” said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Leon Whitener. “This shouldn’t happen.”

He said the situation was frightening and is relieved no one was hurt. He’s frustrated over the lack of respect for first responders and others. He said, “There’s no regard for just the welfare and safety of innocent bystanders.