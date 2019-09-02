ST. LOUIS - Thousands of local union members will march through Downtown St. Louis for the annual Labor Day Parade. The parade begins at 13th and Olive then makes its way down Tucker Street, past St. Louis City Hall and west on Market Street to 15th Street.
Annual Labor Day Parade held in Downtown St. Louis
-
St. Louis Pride Parade organizers say uniformed police officers can participate
-
Fair St. Louis will remain downtown despite high river levels
-
America’s Birthday Parade steps off in downtown St. Louis
-
A muddy mess: St. Charles Fourth of July Riverfest Celebration postponed to August
-
People gather along Market Street ahead of Blues Championship Parade
-
-
PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 4
-
PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 3
-
PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 2
-
PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 1
-
St. Louis sports scene continues to grow
-
-
Blues to celebrate with St. Louis during Stanley Cup Championship parade this Saturday
-
Blues announce more details for St. Louis Stanley Cup parade and rally
-
Everything you need to know before heading to 2019 ‘Fair St. Louis